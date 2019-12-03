Bucks' Sterling Brown: May return Wednesday
Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Brown has been sidelined for the last three games due to a right shoulder sprain. How he fares in morning shootaround and pregame warmups will likely determine whether he's cleared to play. Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton would continue to benefit if Brown is ruled out.
