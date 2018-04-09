Bucks' Sterling Brown: Not on injury report
Brown is not on the Bucks' injury report in advance of Monday's game against Orlando.
Brown missed Saturday's game while dealing with a personal issue, but he'll be back to availability Monday as the Bucks continue to jockey for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The rookie has held a fairly steady role for much of the season, but his minutes could decrease going forward with Malcolm Brogdon (quad) back in the mix.
