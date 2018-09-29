Brown, who was held out of Saturday's scrimmage, is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. According to coach Mike Budenholzer, "Hopefully [Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brown] are able to practice the beginning of next week. I don't think it's anything too serious."

There appears to be little cause for concern, though the specifics of the injury remain unclear. Brown should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls.