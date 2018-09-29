Bucks' Sterling Brown: Nursing undisclosed injury
Brown, who was held out of Saturday's scrimmage, is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. According to coach Mike Budenholzer, "Hopefully [Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brown] are able to practice the beginning of next week. I don't think it's anything too serious."
There appears to be little cause for concern, though the specifics of the injury remain unclear. Brown should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls.
More News
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will be held out of scrimmage•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Puts up 15 ponts in final Summer League game•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Solid line despite shooting struggles•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Leads all scorers with 27 points•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Drops 14 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Not on injury report•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...