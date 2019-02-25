Brown (wrist) has been ruled out Monday against the Bulls.

Brown popped up as doubtful on the Bucks' previous injury report, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and George Hill (groin) also out, Tony Snell, Pat Connaughton, Ersan Ilyasova and Nikola Mirotic are all candidates to benefit from an uptick in minutes.

