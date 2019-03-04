Bucks' Sterling Brown: Out again Monday
Brown (wrist) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Suns.
Brown will now have missed the last five games due to soreness in his right wrist. Pat Connaughton will continue seeing extended minutes off the bench for as long as Brown is out.
