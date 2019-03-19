Brown (wrist) will remain out Tuesday against the Lakers.

Brown, who has not played since logging 16 minutes against Minnesota on Feb. 23, will be missing his 12th consecutive game Tuesday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Donte DiVincenzo (heel) out as well versus the Lakers, it's likely that Tony Snell will earn a spot-start Tuesday.

