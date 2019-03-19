Bucks' Sterling Brown: Out for 12th straight
Brown (wrist) will remain out Tuesday against the Lakers.
Brown, who has not played since logging 16 minutes against Minnesota on Feb. 23, will be missing his 12th consecutive game Tuesday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Donte DiVincenzo (heel) out as well versus the Lakers, it's likely that Tony Snell will earn a spot-start Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.