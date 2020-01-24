Bucks' Sterling Brown: Out with illness
Brown was ruled out for Friday's game versus the Hornets with an illness.
Brown has played only seven total minutes over the last three games, so his absence is unlikely to significantly impact Milwaukee's rotation Friday.
