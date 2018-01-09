Brown scored 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt) while adding two steals and an assist in only 12 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-96 loss to the Pacers.

He was the only player on the Bucks' second unit to make much of an impact, leading to a career high in points for the rookie. Brown still doesn't have much of a role in the backcourt rotation, but if he keeps draining three-pointers he could begin to work his way up the depth chart.