Bucks' Sterling Brown: Plays 14 minutes in preseason debut
Brown produced eight points 2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason victory over Minnesota.
Brown was able to take the court after recovering from a minor hamstring concern and looked good in his 14 minutes. Brown could find himself in a favorable position this season, seemingly taking over some backup minutes from Tony Snell who had a very disappointing 2017-18. Brown has displayed some nice upside during his time on the floor and could be a sneaky addition in deeper formats.
