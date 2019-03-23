Bucks' Sterling Brown: Plays 15 minutes off bench
Brown made his return to action Friday against Miami, playing 15 minutes off the bench and finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists.
Brown missed nearly an entire calendar month with a wrist issue, but he was back on the floor and saw close to his usual allotment of minutes off the bench. With Nikola Mirotic (thumb) out through at least the end of the regular season, Brown could see a slight bump in minutes down the stretch, but it's highly unlikely that he'll be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues.
