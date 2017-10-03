Bucks' Sterling Brown: Poor performance Monday
Brown recorded zero points (0-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's preseason game against Dallas.
Brown was given the start Monday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) not making the trip to Dallas. He is currently battling with Rashad Vaughn for reserve minutes during the regular season, assuming he even makes the 15-man roster.
