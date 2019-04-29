Bucks' Sterling Brown: Probable for Game 2
Brown (back) is considered probable for Game 2 against the Celtics on Tuesday.
Brown was forced to leave Sunday's matchup due to back spasms, but he's expected to be ready to roll for the second contest of the series. He finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three boards over 22 minutes. The Bucks looked discombobulated on both ends of the court in Game 1, so Brown's return to action will help their cause.
