Brown (wrist) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Heat.

Right wrist soreness has kept Brown on the shelf since Feb. 25, but it appears he'll be making his return Friday. His return comes at an important time, as the Bucks have lost Malcolm Brogdon (foot) for the remainder of the regular season, and likely into the playoffs. In 48 appearances this season, Brown has averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.0 minutes.