Bucks' Sterling Brown: Probable vs. Dallas
Brown is expected to play Friday against the Mavericks despite dealing with right wrist soreness.
Brown has been dealing with a minor wrist issue of late, but he's played in each of Milwaukee's previous four contests and is averaging 3.0 points over 25.3 minutes per game over that stretch. He should be ready to go come Friday night.
