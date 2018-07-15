Brown registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's Vegas Summer League second-round playoff loss to the Sixers.

Brown was a regular fixture for the Bucks last season, and there's no reason to think he won't be back as part of the regular rotation once again. He's played in all five Vegas games, averaging a respectable 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.