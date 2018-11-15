Brown was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.

Brown played for the G-League's Wisconsin Herd during Wednesday's loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three steals and one rebound. Brown has struggled to find a role at the NBA level this season, totaling 41 minutes and racking up 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block with the Bucks.