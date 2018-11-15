Bucks' Sterling Brown: Recalled from G-League
Brown was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.
Brown played for the G-League's Wisconsin Herd during Wednesday's loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three steals and one rebound. Brown has struggled to find a role at the NBA level this season, totaling 41 minutes and racking up 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block with the Bucks.
More News
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Back to G League•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Plays 14 minutes in preseason debut•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Nursing undisclosed injury•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will be held out of scrimmage•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...