Brown was recalled from the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Brown has struggled to find time at the NBA level this season, though has made a mark in the G-League. There, he's seeing 33.7 minutes per game and averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

