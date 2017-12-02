Bucks' Sterling Brown: Recalled from G-League
Brown was recalled from the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.
Brown has struggled to find time at the NBA level this season, though has made a mark in the G-League. There, he's seeing 33.7 minutes per game and averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals.
