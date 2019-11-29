Bucks' Sterling Brown: Ruled out Friday
Brown (shoulder) will not play Friday against the Cavaliers.
Brown evidently suffered a right AC joint sprain, which will keep the combo guard off the court Friday. Kyle Korver (elbow) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (illness) were also ruled unavailable, meaning Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo should see a bit of an uptick in playing time.
