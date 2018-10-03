Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brown picked up a hamstring injury late last week and ended up missing both practice time and scrimmages over the last few days. While he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing regular-season action, the Bucks have no real reason to risk further injury by playing Brown in a meaningless preseason contest. Brown's next opportunity to make his exhibition debut will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.