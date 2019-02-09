Brown contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 122-107 win over the Mavericks.

Brown saw more minutes than any Buck besides Giannis Antetokounmpo despite the fact that the sophomore is dealing with a minor wrist injury. Khris Middleton (rest) sitting out opened the door for other players to step up in this one. Still, Brown has reached double figures in scoring just 10 times through 43 appearances this season, and the team's depth prevents him from being anything more than a dart throw in daily leagues.