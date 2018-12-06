Bucks' Sterling Brown: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win
Brown chipped in 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Pistons.
Brown matched his season high in scoring. Moreover, he has seen double-digit minutes in consecutive contests for the first time all season, this after recording eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three boards, one dime, and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Knicks. If Khris Middleton (personal) remains sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, Brown will likely earn double-digit minutes once again.
