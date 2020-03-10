Brown collected 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Brown had a nasty dunk on Michael Porter Jr. for two of his 11 first-half points -- a factor in the competitive 62-54 halftime score. Still, the Bucks were playing without their top four leading scorers, so this performance can't be considered any sort of breakout for Brown.