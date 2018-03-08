Brown scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Rockets.

It was a career high in scoring for the second-round rookie, and the first time Brown had scored in double digits since Jan. 29. The 23-year-old hasn't been seeing consistent minutes despite the injuries in the Bucks' backcourt, so while Wednesday's performance is encouraging, Brown may not get much of an opportunity to repeat it.