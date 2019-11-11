Brown finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist during Sunday's 121-119 win at the Thunder.

Brown has played 13 or more minutes in four of his last five appearances, although this was the first time he scored in double digits. As things stand right now, he is not going to have a lot of value going forward -- even if Khris Middleton is forced to miss time due to the injury he sustained Sunday.