Bucks' Sterling Brown: Scores nine points in win
Brown finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and three rebounds in 13 minutes of a 115-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.
Brown finished perfect from downtown in the win, however he was limited to just 13 minutes despite starter Wes Matthews (ankle) leaving the game with an injury. If Matthews is unable to go on Monday, it could open up minutes, however it looks like other players on the Bucks bench such as George Hill would be the bigger beneficiaries. Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.