Brown finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and three rebounds in 13 minutes of a 115-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Brown finished perfect from downtown in the win, however he was limited to just 13 minutes despite starter Wes Matthews (ankle) leaving the game with an injury. If Matthews is unable to go on Monday, it could open up minutes, however it looks like other players on the Bucks bench such as George Hill would be the bigger beneficiaries. Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.