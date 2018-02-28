Brown had six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to the Wizards.

Brown continues to do a decent job off the bench. However, the rookie hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Jan. 29, and his modest per-game contributions make him valuable only in the very deepest of fantasy leagues.