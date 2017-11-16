Bucks' Sterling Brown: Sent to G-League
Brown was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's interesting timing for Brown, as the Wisconsin Herd recently signed his brother, Shannon Brown, so the two will get to play at least a game together. That being said, it's also for developmental purposes, as Brown hasn't seen the floor with the Bucks over the last seven games and could use the extra court time. Brown will likely be recalled ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks.
More News
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...