Brown was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's interesting timing for Brown, as the Wisconsin Herd recently signed his brother, Shannon Brown, so the two will get to play at least a game together. That being said, it's also for developmental purposes, as Brown hasn't seen the floor with the Bucks over the last seven games and could use the extra court time. Brown will likely be recalled ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks.