Bucks' Sterling Brown: Shifting back to bench role
Brown will return to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks have been alternating starting shooting guards over the last week or so and will now give Jason Terry another stint with the top unit. That sends Brown back to a bench role and could mean a few less minutes for the rookie. Despite starting the last time out, Brown still only logged eight minutes, which was the third time over the last four contests that he's been in single-digit minutes. Continue to avoid Brown in fantasy leagues.
