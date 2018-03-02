Brown will head back to the bench for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Terry will start at shooting guard in his stead.

Coach Joe Prunty has opted to switch up the Bucks' starting five after the team was blown out during Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Brown hasn't played great offensively over the past four games, scoring 6.3 points per game on 43.5 percent from the field and making 33.3 percent of his 2.3 three-point attempts. That said, despite coming off the pine, he could still hover around 20 minutes of action.