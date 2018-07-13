Brown had 15 points (5-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 83-75 summer league victory over the Spurs.

Brown struggled to find his offensive rhythm Thursday but still managed to produce in the overtime victory. Brown has done everything right as he stakes his claim for a regular roster spot and given his ability to chip in across other categories, he has a chance to increase his workload from last season, possibly at the expense of Tony Snell.