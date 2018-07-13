Bucks' Sterling Brown: Solid line despite shooting struggles
Brown had 15 points (5-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 83-75 summer league victory over the Spurs.
Brown struggled to find his offensive rhythm Thursday but still managed to produce in the overtime victory. Brown has done everything right as he stakes his claim for a regular roster spot and given his ability to chip in across other categories, he has a chance to increase his workload from last season, possibly at the expense of Tony Snell.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...