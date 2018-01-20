Bucks' Sterling Brown: Starting at shooting guard Saturday
Brown will start at shooting guard for Saturday's contest against the 76ers due to Malcolm Brogdon (personal) being out, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brown has seen an increased role in Milwaukee over the past six games, averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 14.3 minutes per game. With Brogdon and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out, Brown could certainly see that workload hover in the mid-20s, if not more. Per 36 minutes, Brown averages 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals and could make for an intriguing DFS flier.
