Bucks' Sterling Brown: Starting Friday vs. Bulls
Brown will draw the start over Jason Terry for Friday's tilt against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Brown has seen spotty run over the past four games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.5 boards in 9.0 minutes. Though the start seems relatively out of the blue, the Bucks have been struggling lately and Brown played ball for Proviso East High School just outside of Chicago, so coach Joe Prunty may be hoping Brown can provide a spark playing near his home town. In three career starts, Brown has averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds across 30.8 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Scores career-high 15 on Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Shifting to bench Friday•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will start Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Scores six points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Leads bench with 12 points•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will be available•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...