Brown will draw the start over Jason Terry for Friday's tilt against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown has seen spotty run over the past four games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.5 boards in 9.0 minutes. Though the start seems relatively out of the blue, the Bucks have been struggling lately and Brown played ball for Proviso East High School just outside of Chicago, so coach Joe Prunty may be hoping Brown can provide a spark playing near his home town. In three career starts, Brown has averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds across 30.8 minutes.