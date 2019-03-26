Bucks' Sterling Brown: Starting Tuesday
Brown will start Tuesday against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Tony Snell (ankle) sidelined, coach Mike Budenholzer will throw Brown into the fire. Brown has played two games since coming back from injury, totaling 16 points, six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.
