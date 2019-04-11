Bucks' Sterling Brown: To come off bench Wednesday
Brown will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Brown will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ersan Ilyasova. It seems likely that Brown's demotion will be correlated to a reduction in workload as the Bucks prepare for the playoffs which begin Saturday, April 13th.
