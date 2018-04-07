Bucks' Sterling Brown: Unavailable Saturday
Brown will not be available for Saturday's game against the Knicks for personal reasons, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The exact reason for the absence is unclear, but Brown was a late addition to the injury report and will not be an option for interim coach Joe Prunty off the bench. With Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova both still out, expect Brandon Jennings, Tony Snell and Jason Terry to pick up minutes in the backcourt.
