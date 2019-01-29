Bucks' Sterling Brown: Unlikely to play vs. Detroit
Brown is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a right wrist contustion.
Brown was a late addition to Milwaukee's injury report, and he would've been in line for an uptick in minutes and perhaps even a start with Malcolm Brogdon (chest) officially ruled out. Assuming Brown is indeed held out, Tony Snell, George Hill and Pat Connaughton could all benefit from the absence of both Brogdon and Brown.
