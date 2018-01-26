Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will be available
Brown will be available for Friday's game against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Brown was arrested, and reportedly tased, in Milwaukee late Thursday night, but he'll nonetheless be available off the bench Friday, and the Bucks could need him with Malcolm Brogdon (calf) out of the lineup. Brown played 27 minutes in Monday's win over Phoenix, posting four points, four rebounds and one assist.
