Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will be held out of scrimmage
Brown won't participate in Saturday's scrimmage, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's unclear if Brown is dealing with an injury or if the Bucks are simply trying to limit his workload in camp. Along with Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trevon Duval will be sitting out as well. Look for additional updates to be provided on Brown's status as Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls nears.
More News
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Puts up 15 ponts in final Summer League game•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Solid line despite shooting struggles•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Leads all scorers with 27 points•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Drops 14 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...