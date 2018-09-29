Brown won't participate in Saturday's scrimmage, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear if Brown is dealing with an injury or if the Bucks are simply trying to limit his workload in camp. Along with Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trevon Duval will be sitting out as well. Look for additional updates to be provided on Brown's status as Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls nears.