Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will play Friday
Brown (wrist) will play Friday against the Heat, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
A wrist injury has kept Brown on the shelf since Feb. 25. He's averaging 16.0 minutes this season, but it's possible we see his role expand in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Nikola Mirotic (thumb).
