Brown will draw the start for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to Tony Snell (thigh) being sidelined.

Brown has had a relatively consistent role within Milwaukee's gameplan since the middle of January, playing 20.7 minutes per game. In two prior starts this season, also due to a teammate's injury, Brown has averaged 9.0 points (on 7.0 field-goal attempts), 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 33.3 minutes.