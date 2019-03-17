Bucks' Sterling Brown: Won't play Sunday
Brown (wrist) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Sixers, mMatt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brown's absence will extend to 11 games as he continues to nurse a sore right wrist. The 24-year-old's next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...