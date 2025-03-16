Prince recorded 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Pacers.

The veteran wing set a new career high in steals while extending his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 10. While Prince isn't a consistent scoring threat, he is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch, offering some fantasy appeal in deeper season-long formats and providing a solid DFS floor.