Prince won't start in Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Prince is absent from the starting five for the first time this season, yielding to Khris Middleton at the small forward slot. It's unclear if Middleton is ready to reclaim his full-time starting role or if the Bucks are looking for a splash of offense Saturday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) and Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined. Still, expect Prince to be heavily involved against Washington.