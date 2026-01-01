The Bucks applied for a Disabled Player Exception for Prince earlier this month, indicating that they anticipate that he's "substantially more likely than not" to be unable to play through June 15, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Milwaukee labeled Prince as out indefinitely after he underwent surgery Nov. 13 to address a herniated disc in his neck. Approximately six weeks later, the Bucks haven't yet offered a more official timeline for Prince's return, but the team's decision to apply for a DPE implies that he's effectively being viewed as out for the season. Ultimately, an NBA-designated physician would need to concur with the Bucks' assessment that Prince is unlikely to return before June 15 in order for Milwaukee to be granted a DPE, which would enable to the team to sign a player to a one-year deal worth about $1.7 million -- half of Prince's salary -- or less. Before being shut down after undergoing surgery, Prince had appeared in the Bucks' first eight games of the season and averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 21.0 minutes per contest.