Prince logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-101 victory over the Timberwolves.

Prince was unable to repeat the 19-point performance he delivered in the loss to the Warriors on Monday, but he still found a way to score in double digits and hit multiple threes -- something he's achieved in four of his last five outings. Prince is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 three-pointers made per game since the beginning of February.