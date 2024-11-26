Prince (illness) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Prince has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with an illness. The veteran forward has been scorching the nets from beyond the arc this season, converting 53.1 percent of his 3.8 three-point attempts per contest.
More News
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Shooting woes in win•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Team-high 23 points vs. Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Hauls in season-high 10 rebounds•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Contributes 16 points in loss•