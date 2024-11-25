Prince (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Prince has played a fairly large role for the Bucks this season, so his status is worth monitoring. If the veteran forward is unable to play, players such as Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson Jr. and Delon Wright could potentially step into larger roles.
More News
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Shooting woes in win•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Team-high 23 points vs. Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Hauls in season-high 10 rebounds•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Contributes 16 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Four steals vs. Memphis•
-
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Sniffs double-double•