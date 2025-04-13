Prince (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Prince will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale as he gets additional rest ahead of the Bucks' postseason run. Andre Jackson and Pat Connaughton should get extended run due to Prince's absence.
