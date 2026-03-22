Prince contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Suns.

Prince was given the starting nod for just the second time this season, highlighting just how desperate things are in Milwaukee at the moment. Having played seven games since returning from injury, Prince has offered very little on paper. In 18.3 minutes per game during that time, he has averaged just 6.1 points and 1.6 three-pointers.