Prince intends to sign a contract with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Prince spent last season with the Lakers and averaged 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over 78 regular-season appearances. While he began the 2023-24 campaign as a starter, he moved to the bench to close out the season. However, he could compete with Pat Connaughton for a starting role during the 2024-25 campaign. Regardless of whether Prince can secure a starting role, he should be able to carve out consistent minutes in Milwaukee.